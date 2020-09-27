O2 Power and Ayana in fray to buy 305 MW solar assets from Azure Power Global

Ayana’ focus areas are the Indian states of Bihar, Odisha and Assam, and South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. It recently placed the third lowest bid of Rs2.38 per unit each during an auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (Seci) that saw India’s solar power tariffs hitting a record low of Rs2.36 per unit. According to information available on its website, it has an 800 MW solar portfolio in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.