Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 7 power projects worth 450 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Odisha: The power projects have been launched in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations at an investment of ₹450 crore. The power projects have been launched in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated 6 high-power grid substations at an investment of ₹450 crore. The power projects have been launched in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Khordha districts and a 220 KV double circuit transmission line in Balangir-Kesinga.
Calling electricity the lifeline of development, Patnaik said the new system would benefit small-scale industries, farmers, students and women in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kendujhar, Sambalpur and Khordha districts.
Calling electricity the lifeline of development, Patnaik said the new system would benefit small-scale industries, farmers, students and women in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kendujhar, Sambalpur and Khordha districts.
"We work towards providing interrupted and quality power to the people of Odisha as electricity has become a lifeline for development," Patnaik said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Chief Minister said that the state government had launched the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project at an estimated cost of ₹3,800 crore to provide quality electricity to the people. Under this project as of now, 430 33/11KV substations have been operationalized.
In order to solve the low-voltage problem in the state, the government targets to spend ₹1,800 crore in fourth phase of the scheme, the Chief Minister said.
Separately, Patnaik also inaugurated three industrial projects worth over ₹76.97 crore and performed ground-breaking of 10 projects of ₹1,141.04 crore. These diversified projects ranging across food processing, tourism, paper/packaging, manufacturing, and polymers and plastic sectors.