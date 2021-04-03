Of India's data centers and solar power

Going ahead, Airtel plans to meet over half of its data centre power demand through renewable energy sources. Also, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest wireless operator, plans to build a solar powered data centre in Uttar Pradesh at an investment of around $950 million, as reported by Mint earlier. Adani Enterprises Ltd has also partnered EdgeConneX, to develop 1 gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity that will be powered by renewable energy.

