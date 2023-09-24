Oil at $100 Is Too High, Even for Energy Companies

There are other reasons to think oil won’t stay above $100 a barrel for long. Saudi Arabia, which holds some 3.3 million barrels a day of spare capacity, according to the International Energy Agency, has a strong incentive to bring more oil to market if it sees signs of the commodity’s price crimping the global economy. That doesn’t mean oil will stop flirting with $100 a barrel, though. Given signs of a slowdown in U.S. shale production and the diminished spare capacity across oil-producing countries, oil is likely to “regularly go up to $100 a barrel and also regularly pull back," says Arjun Murti, partner at energy investment firm Veriten.