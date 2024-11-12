Oil bosses have big hopes for the AI boom
Summary
- Data centres are fuelling demand for natural gas—for now
This week 180,000 people descended on Abu Dhabi to attend ADIPEC, the global oil-and-gas industry’s biggest annual gathering. This year’s focus, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the nexus of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy. On the eve of the jamboree Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive of ADNOC, the Emirati national oil giant, convened a private meeting of big tech and big energy bosses. A survey of some 400 energy, tech and finance bigwigs released in conjunction with the event concluded that AI is set to transform the energy business by boosting efficiency and cutting greenhouse-gas emissions.