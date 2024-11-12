Oil bosses have big hopes for the AI boom

That puts tech giants in a bind: to avoid falling behind their competitors in the AI race, they may have to compromise on their climate pledges, or at least defer them. Even if they don’t, by cornering what clean-energy capacity already exists, they may force other industries to rely on gas for longer. That helps explain why tech firms are pouring money into developing their own sources of clean energy. Microsoft, one of the hyperscalers, has entered into a $10bn deal with Brookfield, an asset manager, to develop over 10GW of renewable energy to power its data centres. More such deals may come. In the meantime, add oil bosses to the list of winners from the AI boom.