Oil CEOs, Biden officials warn oil volatility is here to stay

Mr. Hess also said that the U.S. and other major oil-consuming nations need to quickly release additional barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles. The U.S. and other members of the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based group that includes the U.S., Japan and much of Europe, said last week that they would release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves. Mr. Hess said the planned releases aren’t enough.

