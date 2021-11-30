Oil companies got their hedges clipped

A comparison of two companies makes a clear case for a consistent hedging strategy. From 2016 to 2021, EOG Resources’ hedging (as a percentage of production) stayed relatively constant, ranging from a low of 9% to a high of 23%. In fact, it was one of the companies with the lowest variance among those tracked by Wood Mackenzie. Pioneer Natural Resources had the highest variance (ranging from 12% to 100%). Over that period, EOG actually racked up a cumulative hedging gain of $368 million, by Wood Mackenzie estimates, whereas Pioneer Natural Resources saw $1 billion worth of hedging losses. Comparing the six years starting 2016 is a relatively balanced period because there were two “good" years (2018 and 2021) when the average WTI oil price exceeded $60 a barrel, two years when they hovered around shale producers’ average break-even price of $50 (2017 and 2019), and two “bad" ones when prices were close to $40 or below (2016 and 2020).