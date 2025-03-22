Oil companies seek Trump’s help to thwart climate lawsuits, superfund laws
Benoît Morenne , Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST
SummaryThe fossil-fuel industry wants to avoid the financial penalties that tobacco companies faced and is asking for the president’s protection against climate-related risks and new state laws.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The industry thinks the Justice Department might have grounds to sue states it sees as encroaching on federal policy territory.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less