Oil companies to be sidelined at UN’s climate conference

Officials at BP and Shell, which are both listed in London and have a large presence in the U.K., are disappointed at being sidelined at the event, people familiar with the matter said. Both companies had hoped to be involved, the people said, having set out plans to pivot away from oil and gas and invest more in low-carbon energy. The sidelining of the industry is seen as less important to U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. because they have a smaller presence in Britain.

