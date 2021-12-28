OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  Oil demand recovery to remain fragile, Petronas says

KUALA LUMPUR (MALAYSIA) : Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain in 2022-2024, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.

Although the rollout of vaccines has supported a recovery for road transport fuels amid pent-up travel demand, the aviation sector is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, the Malaysian state-owned oil company said Tuesday.

Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“Industry players must be innovative and remain cost-competitive to ensure projects and production remain feasible in the uncertain economic climate for the sustainability of the industry," Petronas said in its 2022-2024 Activity Outlook report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout