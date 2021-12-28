Oil demand recovery to remain fragile, Petronas says
Petroliam Nasional Bhd. expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain in 2022-2024, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.
Although the rollout of vaccines has supported a recovery for road transport fuels amid pent-up travel demand, the aviation sector is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, the Malaysian state-owned oil company said Tuesday.
Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business.
“Industry players must be innovative and remain cost-competitive to ensure projects and production remain feasible in the uncertain economic climate for the sustainability of the industry," Petronas said in its 2022-2024 Activity Outlook report.
