Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  Oil demand recovery to remain fragile, Petronas says

Oil demand recovery to remain fragile, Petronas says

Petroliam expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain in 2022-2024, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants
1 min read . 05:13 PM IST Chester Tay, The Wall Street Journal

Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KUALA LUMPUR (MALAYSIA) : Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business

Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain in 2022-2024, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain in 2022-2024, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.

Although the rollout of vaccines has supported a recovery for road transport fuels amid pent-up travel demand, the aviation sector is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, the Malaysian state-owned oil company said Tuesday.

Petronas added that the accelerated energy transition will create further challenges for the traditional oil-and-gas business.

“Industry players must be innovative and remain cost-competitive to ensure projects and production remain feasible in the uncertain economic climate for the sustainability of the industry," Petronas said in its 2022-2024 Activity Outlook report.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!