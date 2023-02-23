Oil drops 3% as high inflation risks stoke demand worries
Oil prices fell by $2 per barrel to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, as investors became more concerned that recent economic data will mean more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks, pressuring economic growth and fuel demand
BENGALURU : Oil prices fell by $2 per barrel to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, as investors became more concerned that recent economic data will mean more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks, pressuring economic growth and fuel demand.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×