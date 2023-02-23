Oil drops 3% as high inflation risks stoke demand worries

2 min read . 03:01 AM IST

Shariq Khan, Reuters

Brent crude futures settled $2.45, or 3%, lower at $80.60 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped $2.41, or 3%, to end at $74.05 a barrel

Oil prices fell by $2 per barrel to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, as investors became more concerned that recent economic data will mean more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks, pressuring economic growth and fuel demand