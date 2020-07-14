Oil drops as the world’s emergence from virus lockdown slows

In the longer-term, OPEC expects demand for its crude to rebound next year, surpassing levels seen before the pandemic, as rival producers struggle to revive output. An OPEC+ committee meets Wednesday to discuss easing record supply curbs that have helped the market recover, with the group seeing broad compliance with pledged cuts in June. OPEC+ is expected to stick with plans to taper the cuts from August even as the virus rages in many parts of the world.