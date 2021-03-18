Oil falls 2% as inventories rise, vaccine rollout stalls

Despite the recent retreat, oil is still up almost 34% this year as output cuts from OPEC+ members tightens supply and as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Julia Payne,Aaron Sheldrick, Reuters

Brent crude fell $1.47, or 2.16%, to $66.53 a barrel by 1341 GMT. US oil was down $1.50, or 2.32%, at $63.10 after shedding 0.3% in the previous session. Both contracts are down more than 4% over the past five days