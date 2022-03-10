Indian energy investors in Russia warily watch sanctions unfold

India, the world’s third largest oil importer, has been leaning on its old energy partner and eyeing more long-term crude oil contracts through preferential pricing. New Delhi signed the first term contract for crude oil sourcing from Russia in February 2020, with IOCL and Rosneft inking the deal for 2 million metric tonnes of Urals grade crude. Also, Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy runs a 20 million metric tonne per annum refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat. Given the sanctions, credit rating agency CARE Ratings on Monday put Nayara Energy under credit watch. “Our refinery is situated on the West coast of India through which we source crude from around the world, majorly from Middle East. Owing to the favourable location of the refinery, sourcing crude has not been a challenge," a Nayara Energy spokesperson said in an emailed statement.