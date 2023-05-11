Oil flips to a loss as traders weigh US economy against supply

Oil flips to a loss as traders weigh US economy against supply2 min read 11 May 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Oil swung to a loss as traders weighed worse-than-expected US economic data against an improving inflation outlook and supply constraints.
West Texas Intermediate slumped below $72 a barrel, after rising as much as 1.3% in earlier trading
