Oil Giant Saudi Aramco completes $70 billion takeover of Sabic

The oil producer will make its first payment of $7 billion to the Public Investment Fund on Aug. 2, Aramco said in a statement to the stock exchange in Riyadh. Under the previous deal reached in October -- when crude was at about $60 a barrel -- Aramco would have had to pay $25 billion by the end of this month. Charges on a loan the PIF is providing Aramco for the acquisition now total $5.9 billion, up from $2.5 billion previously.