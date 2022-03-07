Oil industry contemplates world without Russian crude

China has never imported more than 500,000 barrels of Urals a day, according to Ms. Sen. If it were to buy all the Russian crude that headed to Europe before the war, China would have to take on an extra 2.7 million barrels a day—an unrealistic prospect. Indian refiners, meanwhile, are requesting that Russian and Kazakh oil be sold on a delivered basis, illustrating the difficulty they face in finding finance, insurance and tankers for the cargoes.