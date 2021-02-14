Oil industry’s dash for gas comes with risks

Oil industry’s dash for gas comes with risks3 min read . 12:24 AM IST
- A Qatari megaproject and high spot prices in Asia could provoke overinvestment in liquefied natural gas
There are early signs of a new wave of investment in liquefied natural gas, oil’s cleaner cousin. The industry is trumpeting a new capital discipline, but it might not be enough to stop another glut.
This week, Qatar signed off on a 40% expansion of its LNG production capacity. The petrostate’s North Field East project, due to complete in 2026, ranks as the single largest investment in the fuel ever approved.
