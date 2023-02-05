Oil Industry’s windfall fails to excite Wall Street
Exxon, Chevron and Shell deliver record profits, but investors are wary
The biggest Western oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Shell PLC, together cleared a record of more than $132 billion in annual profit in 2022 and handed investors $78 billion via share buybacks and dividends, about 50% more than the last time oil topped $100 a barrel in 2014.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×