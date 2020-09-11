Oil major BP gives a taste of how it will go green

On Thursday, the U.K.-listed supermajor said it was buying into two undeveloped wind farms in the waters off New York and Massachusetts, its first foray into the booming offshore wind sector. BP will pay $1.1 billion to its Norwegian peer Equinor for half of its Beacon and Empire wind projects, which are expected to start producing power by the mid-2020s. The companies will also form a partnership to “pursue other offshore opportunities together in the fast-growing U.S. market."