Oil majors look to fill businesses’ growing appetite for green power
- BP, Shell and Total say supplying wind and solar power offers opportunities as they seek to pivot away from fossil fuels
Businesses are buying more renewable power, and oil majors want a piece of the action.
European oil companies including BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC are building new wind and solar projects and striking deals to supply electricity to big corporate buyers like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., treading into the domain of traditional power companies.
