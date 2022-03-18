Oil market’s big winners: ‘Little guys’ who are eager to drill

Together, Endeavor and Mewbourne currently operate 33 oil-and-gas drilling rigs in the U.S., according to investment and advisory firm Pickering Energy Partners, up from five in 2020. By comparison, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. operate a combined 27 drilling rigs in the U.S., down from 33 in 2020. By the end of this year, Endeavor and Mewbourne will together produce about 433,000 barrels of oil a day, or 4% of the U.S.’s entire expected production, Pickering said. The two companies will add 116,000 barrels a day this year, or 18% of the nation’s anticipated production growth, Pickering said.