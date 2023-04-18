Oil market to tighten in 2023 post additional OPEC+ cuts: BP chief economist

NEW DELHI :The global oil market is likely to tighten going ahead in 2023 due to the recent additional output cuts announced by OPEC+, said Spencer Dale, Group Chief Economist, BP Plc.
Speaking to reporters here, Dale said a likely improvement in Chinese demand and prospects of an economic recovery in the country also would tighten the global oil market.
Earlier this month, OPEC+ announced additional oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day. The new cuts bring the total volume of production curtailment by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, to around 3.66 million bpd.
Further, an economic recovery in China also is expected to boost the local fuel demand in the country. It is one of the largest importers of crude oil. China’s gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the first quarter of the year, according to data released on Tuesday.
Speaking on the G7 prices cap on Russian oil exports, the economist said that the price cap has worked better than anticipated. He noted that the price cap ensured adequate supplies from Russia while curtailing the country’s high earnings from those supplies.
Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Russian oil has been selling at a discounted price to international benchmarks. India and China have been among the major buyers of Russian oil.
The consensus among G7 countries was that the price cap had worked better than anyone had expected, Dale noted
“The US treasury has estimated that something like 25% of per quarter of the crude which has been exported from Russia been transported using western transport and insurance, which implies that it is happening below the price cap“, he said.
He, however, said that there could be a challenge if international benchmark rates rise and the price of Russian oil gets close to the cap.
“We will have to see how G7 responds to that," Dale said.
The BP Energy Outlook 2023 showed that primary energy would strongly, more than doubling between 2019-2050. Average growth per year would be between 2.4% and 2.6% and India would account for around 14% of the global primary energy consumption in 2050, up from around 7% in 2019.
It also showed that the share of coal in total primary energy has been broadly stable around 45% over the past 40 years. However, coal’s share would decline, reaching between 6% and 33% by 2050, it showed.
