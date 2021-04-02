Oil marketing companies may find it tough to shift to non-Opec crude

“If you look at the price of crude, it is the same for all countries. Opec does not sell it to India at a special price. The tax that Indian consumers pay on fuel is the primary reason behind the price hike. The government needs to look at that," said an analyst. The excise duty on petrol from April 2014 till date has gone up by ₹23.42 per litre or by 247%, the analyst said. For diesel, it has risen by ₹27.3 per litre, or 607%. VAT has also gone up by ₹9.14 per litre (up 77%) on petrol and ₹5.33 per litre on diesel (up 80.6%).