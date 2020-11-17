Oil marketing companies to procure ethanol from maize

MUMBAI : In a bid to widen teh supply sources for ethanol production, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) will soon start the procurement process for ethanol from maize, said the companies.

The procurement process for ethanol from Food Corporation of India surplus rice has started for the 2020-21 period.

The procurement process for ethanol from Food Corporation of India surplus rice has started for the 2020-21 period.

“We are on our way to achieving ethanol blending of petrol target of 10 per cent by 2022, as additional sources for ethanol have been added," said Arun Singh, Director (Marketing) & Director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

State-run oil marketing companies-- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation-- are required to blend 10% ethanol in petrol under the National Policy on Biofuels 2018 Ethanol Blended Program (EBP).

In addition to being environment friendly and reducing import dependence, this move would help farmers increase their income levels.

The government plans to achieve ethanol blending in petrol at 10% and 20% by 2022 and 2030, respectively.

At annual motor spirit (petrol) consumption estimated at about 4,600 crore litres, 450-460 crore litres of ethanol will be required during the December 2020 to November 2021 cycle.

In the past few years, to improve improve supplies of 10% ethanol blended petrol, the government has introduced various policy initiatives to widen the feedstock options for production of ethanol.

At present the government has allowed procurement of ethanol from indigenous supplies made from six feedstocks, including 100 per cent sugarcane juice/ sugar syrup/ sugar, ‘B-Heavy’ molasses, ‘C-Heavy’ molasses, damaged foodgrains, surplus rice from FCI and maize.