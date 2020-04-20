Oil markets in tailspin, WTI price touches its lowest

NEW DELHI : The US crude oil prices recorded their lowest on Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling to $10.96 per barrel due to falling demand on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

While WTI was trading at $14.05 per barrel the time of filing this story, international benchmark Brent was reading at $26.97 per barrel.

The low energy price regime could put a majority of US shale oil producers out of business in the run-up to the US presidential elections in November.

“April is expected to be the bleakest month for the industry, with demand set to plummet by 29 million barrels a day compared with the same month last year," International Energy Agency said in a statement.

The depressed energy prices comes despite the largest ever production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-plus (Opec+), including Russia; thereby ending their high-stakes game of flooding the global markets amid the covid-19 pandemic. With Opec accounting for 80% of India’s crude oil imports, any production cut by the so called Opec plus arrangement impacts India’s energy security efforts in the short run.

The oil market is currently facing a situation called contango, wherein spot prices are lower than futures contracts.

“Stepping away from a destructive price war, the return to market management by Saudi Arabia and Russia backed by the United States and a very involved President Trump, marks a physical and psychological inflection point for the oil market," Roger Diwan, vice president, financial services, IHS Markit added in a statement.

After crashing to the lowest level since 2002, oil prices touched an all-time high of $147 per barrel in July 2008.

“This historical cut, paired with the expected declines and shut-ins likely to occur in the next few months in the United States, Canada and some other countries, promise to remove up to 14 MMb/d in May and June. The group of producers is also mindful of the scale of the demand collapse of around 20 MMb/d and will likely attempt to communicate as close a supply commitment as possible to this figure," Diwan added.

While low energy prices bring good tidings for major consumer such as India; with the world’s second most populous country cooped indoors, there is hardly any demand for transportation fuel such as petrol, diesel and ATF.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $20.56 a barrel on 17 April, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged $47.56 and $56.43 per barrel in 2016-17 and 2017-18, registered an average of $54.563 in February. The cost was $33.36 in March.

India has been a proponent of affordable energy prices and made a case for the same at G20 energy ministers’ meeting earlier this month.

“The plunge in demand would be even more damaging for the industry and the millions of people it employs around the world without the historic recent steps announced by OPEC+ and G20 countries….If production falls sharply, some oil goes into strategic stocks and demand begins to recover, the second half of 2020 will see demand exceed supply," the IEA statement added.

The fall in oil prices has placed major consumers, such as India, at an advantage; which is a key Asian refining hub. With global oil demand plunging due to rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, prices have been in tailspin, giving an opportunity for India’s ambitious and costly Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPR) programme.

Indian refiners have cut production as the lockdown has led to a sharp decline in demand for transportation fuels. Demand for domestic cooking gas has, however, increased as more people stay indoors during the lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

India is trying to put its battered economy back with a need to ensure that harvest crops does not get affected because of the lockdown.

Given the problem at hand, the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) chaired by petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday “approved that the surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) may be converted to ethanol for utilization in making alcohol-based hand-sanitizers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme."

“National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 under Para 5.3 inter-alia envisages that during an agriculture crop year when there is projected over supply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the policy will allow conversion of these surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC)," the government said in a statement.

The government aims to develop a Rs-trillion biofuel economy, with state-run oil marketing companies investing Rs10,000 crore for setting up 12 second-generation bio refineries. This will help India’s efforts to reduce energy imports and carbon emissions.