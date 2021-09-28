Oil on the boil again: What this means for India

The recent surge in crude oil prices prompted both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and federal think tank NITI Aayog to flag the need for the Centre and states to contain input cost pressures on businesses. A further surge could put pressure to cut taxes, which may impact revenues and spending. Government spending had already seen moderation in the June quarter from the year ago period. RBI has forecast the economy to grow at 9.5% in FY22, comprising 21.4% expansion in the June quarter and 7.3% in the September quarter followed by 6.3% in the December quarter and 6.1% in the March quarter.