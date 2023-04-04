Oil price jolt compounds inflation puzzle for Central Banks5 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM IST
- The surprise production cut announced by OPEC+ on Sunday spurred oil traders to speculate $100 a barrel crude could be back on the horizon. In New York, oil was trading over $80 Monday morning
Central bankers who spent past weeks puzzling over how financial turmoil will impact their outlook now have a jolt in the form of higher oil prices to contend with.
