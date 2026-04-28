Hormuz stalemate keeps oil prices elevated, Brent nears $110

New Delhi: Global oil prices rose early Tuesday as the US and Iran remained at odds over ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint.

At 8.35 PM, the June contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange is trading at $109.31, higher by 1%, while the May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the Nymex rose 0.98% to $97.31 per barrel.

Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz while deferring negotiations with the US on its nuclear programme. However, US President Donald Trump is reportedly “unhappy” with the proposal as it failed to address the issue of Iran's nuclear programme.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed with regional interlocutors a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but defer talks with the US on Tehran’s nuclear programme until later, during his recent three-nation tour of Pakistan, Oman and Russia.

Discussions in Muscat focused on the Strait of Hormuz, regional security guarantees, and the framework for a potential settlement, with nuclear-related issues set aside for a later stage, the report said.

In a tweet on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister said: “Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman. Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority.”

Also Read | India plans E85 flex-fuel vehicle policy push amid West Asia oil risks

Meanwhile, a Reuters report citing a US official said Trump "doesn't love the proposal" from Iran as it fails to address nuclear programme.

Markets remain on edge over the Strait of Hormuz blockade, which handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade. Any prolonged disruption could tighten supplies, push up prices and strain major importers such as India.

Before the war, India sourced 60% of its oil imports, 50% of its liquefied natural gas imports and about 90% of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from West Asia through this strait.

As about 90% of India's oil requirement is imported, supply disruptions and price volatility pose a significant macroeconomic risk.