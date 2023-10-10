Oil prices ease but supply concerns persist

New Delhi: International crude oil prices declined on Tuesday after the over 4% surge in the previous sessions as investors exercised caution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts said that prices may remain buoyed amid concerns over supply disruptions following the Israel-Hamas war. On Monday, prices soared around 4% as the markets opened amid the Israel-Hamas conflict which has so far reportedly caused 1,500 cost lives.

The December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was currently trading at $87.67 per barrel, down 0.54%. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate fell 0.58% to $85.88 a barrel.

WTI crude oil surged almost 4%, amid supply concerns after Israel was attacked by Hamas, which prompted the former to declare war, said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Though the conflict doesn't pose any immediate threat to oil flows, there's a risk of confrontation between the US and Iran as it is anticipated that it was an attack backed by Iran. Any retaliation against Tehran for its alleged involvement in the attacks could endanger the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for oil transport," he said, adding that oil prices might remain buoyed owing to a rise in the risk premium, as West Asia is a source of one third of world's crude.

Concerns have also emerged over the possibility of derailment of talks between Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US to establish formal relations between the West Asian kingdom and Israel.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas that he was working to prevent "an expansion" of the conflict after the surprise Hamas attack on Israel. The crown prince has reportedly told Abbas that kingdom continued "to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace".

The fall in prices comes despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday raising its medium- and long-term forecasts for global oil demand.

In its 2023 World Oil Outlook, OPEC said it expects global demand to reach 116 million barrels per day by 2045.

OPEC noted that there’s potential for this jump to be even higher. The demand growth may be fueled by India, China, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East.

