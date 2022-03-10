Oil prices ease as UAE calls for higher production

Rising oil prices are a cause of concern for India as the country imports 85% of its oil demand. The recent incessant rise in global crude prices have lifted the Indian energy basket, comprising of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. It was last recorded at $126.55 per barrel on March 8, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

