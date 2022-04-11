Oil prices fall amid easing supplies, China lockdown concerns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IEA said the unanimous agreement among its member countries on 1 April for a second collective action this year came in response to the significant strains in oil markets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
New Delhi: Crude prices continued to decline on Monday after members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) last week agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves. The rise in Covid-19 cases in China and lockdown in Shanghai also dampened sentiments.
At 12.40 pm, the June contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $100.81 per barrel, lower by 1.92% from its previous close.
The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX fell 2.12% to $96.18 per barrel.
Oil prices have largely been on the downside over the past fortnight and declined on Friday after the announcement of further release of oil stocks.
A statement from the IEA on Thursday said that the unanimous agreement among its member countries on 1 April for a second collective action this year came in response to the significant strains in oil markets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, members of IEA had agreed to release 62.7 million barrels.
The commitments submitted by IEA members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six-month period. The US will contribute about 60 million barrels, which are part of the larger drawdown from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that was announced on March 31.
Following the announcement by IEA, India said that it is looking at ways to support IEA's move to release oil from its emergency reserve.
In a statement, the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Thursday had said that India welcomes the announcement by the IEA.
As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 million metric tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.
Amid volatility in oil market, retailers have kept prices of transport fuels unchanged for the past five days after raising them for around ₹10 per litre in a graded manner since March 22.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is sold for ₹96.67 a litre, with the last price hike of 80 paise on 6 April.
