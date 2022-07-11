Oil prices fall over 1% as China imposes fresh covid restrictions

Oil prices fall over 1% as China imposes fresh covid restrictions1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- Investors worried about a potential recession-driven demand downturn even as global fuel supplies remained tight, analysts said
New Delhi: Crude oil prices declined on Monday shedding initial gains as several Chinese cities imposed fresh restrictions amid rising Covid cases.
The commercial city of Shanghai is also gearing up for another round of mass testing after detecting a new subvariant of Covid -- Omicron BA.5.2.1.
At 12.07 pm, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $105.65 per barrel, lower by 1.28% from its previous close. The August contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.57% to $103.15 per barrel.
“NYMEX crude trades modestly lower amid demand concerns on back of resurgence in virus cases in China and some other parts of Asia. However, supporting price is supply risks relating to Russia with no easy replacement and strong US jobs report," said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities.
He added that with increasing demand concerns and volatile risk sentiment, the general bias remains weak.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd noted that investors worried about a potential recession-driven demand downturn even as global fuel supplies remained tight.
“Central banks around the world are raising interest rates to tame inflation, spurring fears that rising borrowing costs could stifle growth, while mass COVID-19 testing in Shanghai this week caused worries about potential lockdowns that could also hit oil demand," he said.
Despite supply concerns amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil prices have of late been on a downward trend. Brent posted a weekly decline of about 4.1% and WTI a loss of 3.4% last week, Kalantri said.
Back home, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for over 50 days now. In the national capital, petrol is currently sold at ₹96.72 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.62 a litre.
