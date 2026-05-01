How much demand must break to fix a broken oil market?

Nandita Venkatesan
2 min read1 May 2026, 12:18 PM IST
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India, despite its heavy dependence on imported crude, has so far refrained from raising petrol and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
Summary
As oil prices continue to rise, triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, a contraction in oil consumption could be the way forward to stabilise the global energy markets, according to a report by PL Capital. Some of the demand curtailment is already underway. 

Is curbing oil demand the way ahead to stabilize global energy markets? That could be the case as the global energy landscape stares at a critical rebalancing act.

The escalating conflict in West Asia is forcing the global oil market into a phase of “demand destruction”, with nearly 4.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) of supply shortfall expected to be absorbed through lower consumption, according to a report by PL Capital.

Global oil prices have been on the boil since the outbreak of the conflict between the US and Iran, triggering the biggest energy crisis. However, prices fell briefly on account of the two-week ceasefire agreed on 8 April. Though US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire at the end of the deadline, prices continued to rise, hovering around $120 per barrel amid uncertainty over a truce.

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Prior to the war, the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow maritime chokepoint – exported nearly 15 mbpd of crude oil, representing nearly 20% of global oil trade, according data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The ongoing blockade in the Strait has disrupted these flows. The report estimates that only about 10.2 mbpd can be offset through: alternative transit routes through Saudi Arabia and UAE (6.2 mbpd); strategic reserves released by the IEA (3.0 mbpd); and selective transit offered by Iran to friendly nations (1.0 mbpd).

This has effectively left a residual gap of nearly 4.8 mbpd. The gap “represents the volume of crude supply that is currently absent from global markets and cannot be offset, unless some extra releases take place,” the report said.

Also Read | Which Indian sectors face risks from the West Asia war?

With no further respite in sight, the burden of rebalancing has thus shifted to the demand side, with the remaining gap likely to be addressed through reduced demand. Early signs of this “demand destruction” are already emerging, as fuel prices continue to soar and are likely to be passed on to the end-users.

Countries have begun implementing measures to curb consumption. These include work-from-home mandates, limits on air conditioning usage, restrictions on government travel, fuel rationing, and promotion of public transport.

India, despite its heavy dependence on imported crude, has so far refrained from raising petrol and diesel prices—a politically sensitive move. While the government has imposed caps on industrial natural gas usage, retail fuel prices remain unchanged for now even as prices for commercial use is rising. On 1 May, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG were hiked by 993. Can India continue the status quo remains to be seen going forward.

Also Read | Crude prices hit 4-year high, Brent touches $126/bbl

About the Author

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting focuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

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