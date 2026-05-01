Is curbing oil demand the way ahead to stabilize global energy markets? That could be the case as the global energy landscape stares at a critical rebalancing act.
How much demand must break to fix a broken oil market?
SummaryAs oil prices continue to rise, triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, a contraction in oil consumption could be the way forward to stabilise the global energy markets, according to a report by PL Capital. Some of the demand curtailment is already underway.
Is curbing oil demand the way ahead to stabilize global energy markets? That could be the case as the global energy landscape stares at a critical rebalancing act.
About the Author
Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting focuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
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