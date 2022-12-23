Oil prices rise amid concerns over supply from Russia

Oil prices rise amid concerns over supply from Russia1 min read . 02:22 PM IST
Concerns of a further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and increasing Covid cases in China have restricted the gains
New Delhi: International crude oil prices rose on Friday following concerns that Russia may cut supplies in retaliation to the price cap.
According to reports Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that Russia may cut oil output by 5-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries which support move.
At 1.20 pm, the February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $81.66 per barrel, higher by 0.84% from its previous close. The February contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.14% to $78.37 per barrel.
Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “Looking ahead, international oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday morning supported by tighter U.S. supplies."
However, concerns of a further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the increasing Covid cases in China have restricted the gains, experts said.
“International natural gas prices have started higher this Friday morning in Asian trade, but upside could be capped amid warmer weather conditions in late December and early January," Iyer said.
Cancellations of flights in the US due to winter storm has also weighed on the market sentiments as the holiday travel season is set to start and a fall in travel would impact the fuel demand. Over 4,400 flights have been cancelled in the US over a period of two days due to the winter storm.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd noted that the crude oil prices are likely to be volatile during Friday’s trading session.
Although volatility persisted in the international markets, the retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in the country. In the national capital, petrol is sold for ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹89.62 a litre.