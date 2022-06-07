Oil prices rise as China eases covid norms; Brent hovers around $120/bbl

Persistent supply fears also supported prices as traders remained concerned that the increase in output by OPEC+ would not be adequate to ease tight supplies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Crude oil prices increased on Tuesday amid hopes of a rise in demand as China relaxed covid-related restrictions. Persistent supply fears also supported prices as traders remained concerned that the increase in output by OPEC+ would not be adequate to ease tight supplies, analysts said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Crude oil prices increased on Tuesday amid hopes of a rise in demand as China relaxed covid-related restrictions. Persistent supply fears also supported prices as traders remained concerned that the increase in output by OPEC+ would not be adequate to ease tight supplies, analysts said.
Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike oil prices also supported crude futures.
Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike oil prices also supported crude futures.
“Crude remains supported by China’s lifting of virus related restrictions, Saudi’s move to raise price for Asian buyers and EU’s ban on Russian crude. Crude is however struggling amid increased volatility in equity markets amid monetary tightening concerns," said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that market players are also trying to assess if Russian supply loss can be compensated by higher exports from countries like Venezuela and Iran who are under economic sanctions.
Crude may remain volatile, but concern over tight supply is likely to keep prices supported, analysts said.
Around 1.30 pm, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $119.90 per barrel, higher by 0.33% from its previous close. The July contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose 0.38% to $118.95 a barrel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
High crude oil prices impact the Indian economy as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements. The Indian basket of crude comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was last recorded at $117.81 per barrel on 6 June.
Despite the volatility in international oil prices, retail fuel prices remained steady in India. In the national capital, petrol is sold ₹96.72 a litre while diesel is priced at ₹89.62 a litre.