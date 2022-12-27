Oil prices rise as China eases covid restrictions

Oil prices rise as China eases covid restrictions1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Crude prices also gained amid supply concerns in the US as winter storm has hit energy production across the country
New Delhi: International crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as China’s plans to relax quarantine norms for inbound travellers revived hopes of demand recovery.
The February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $84.76 per barrel, higher by 1.00% from its previous close. The February contract of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.80% to $80.20 a barrel.
Chinese authorities have said that starting 8 January, 2023 inbound travellers to China would not be subject to mandatory travel quarantine. The country is the second largest importer of crude oil.
Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities said: “Oil prices rose due to further relaxation in Chinese covid restrictions."
He further said that, crude prices also gained after frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the US, driving up heating and electricity prices.
More than 1.5 million homes and businesses lost power, oil refineries in Texas cut gasoline and diesel production on equipment failures, and heating and power prices surged due to the losses. Oil and gas output from North Dakota to Texas suffered freeze-ins, cutting supplies, Kalantri said, adding that around 1.5 million barrels refining capacity has been impacted in the US.
“We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session," he said.
Supply concerns from Russia also continue to support prices. According to reports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak last week said that Russia may cut oil output by 5-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries which support move.
Supplies from Russia gain significance as it is the third-largest oil producer globally, accounting for over 12% of global crude oil production.