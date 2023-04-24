Oil prices slip on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes2 min read 24 Apr 2023, 08:05 AM IST
- Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel
- US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6% lower
Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC supply cuts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×