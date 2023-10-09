Oil prices soar on Israel-Hamas conflict; India watching situation closely

New Delhi: International crude oil prices surged on Monday amid the military clash between Israel and Hamas forces of Palestine. India, meanwhile, said it is watching the “situation carefully" and will handle it with maturity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was currently trading at $86.67 per barrel, 2.47% higher from its previous close. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 2.79% to $85.10 a barrel. During the early trade on Monday, prices soared over 4%.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said "India will handle it with maturity. The Indian prime minister's statement is very clear. In so far as energy is concerned, the place where the action is taking place is in many respects the centre of global energy... So we will watch very carefully. And I think as we go along, we will navigate through this."

He further said that these kinds of uncertainties encourage the movement towards sustainable and cleaner fuels, citing alliances like the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Sharad Chandra Shukla, director at Mehta Equities said the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict has injected uncertainty into global markets, leading to a surge in crude oil prices and a hardening of US Treasury yields.

"Oil prices rose more than 4% in early Asian trading on Monday as Hamas attack on Israel threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, the source of around a third of the world's crude, with Iran said to be supporting Hamas," said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The latest rise in prices comes after last week’s decline amid profit booking by traders. US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data indicated that gasoline demand in the US has plummeted with gasoline inventories adding 6.5 million barrels in the week ended 29 September, compared to a build of 1 million barrels for the previous week.

Though oil prices increased on Monday, they are still below the $90 per barrel mark. In the past couple of weeks, Brent prices crossed the $97 per barrel mark, the highest in 2023, amid supply concerns and persistent OPEC+ output cuts.

Rise in crude oil prices comes is a major concern for India as it may inflate the country's import bill. India imports 85% of its energy requirements. India's import of crude oil and petroleum products rose 29.5% to $209.57 billion in FY23.

The Indian crude basket averaged at $93.54 per barrel in September, and $85.66/bbl on 6 October.

