"The concerns about a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict appear to have eased somewhat following the latest diplomatic efforts, which is reducing the risk premium on the oil price," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he believed steps could be taken to de-escalate the crisis after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on all sides to stay calm.
However, the downward pressure on prices has been somewhat limited by bullish US inventory data.
US crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell 2 million barrels, according to API, versus analysts' expectations of a 400,000-barrel increase.
More data from the US EIA will be available at 10:30 am EST (1530 GMT).
