Oil prices surge as OPEC weighs rising demand in rich countries

IHS Markit expects global demand in the third quarter to jump by about 7 million barrels a day from the first quarter of the year, driven by North America and Europe, at a clip of 10% and 15%, respectively. That should get 2021 oil demand to some 99.1 million barrels a day in the third quarter, the consulting firm forecasts, still down from the 102 million barrels it estimates the world consumed in late 2019. It expects the world to hit that threshold by the middle of next year.