Oil retailers hike fuel prices by 40 paise/litre; diesel tops 95 in Delhi

Oil retailers hike fuel prices by 40 paise/litre; diesel tops ₹95 in Delhi2 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- In Delhi, petrol was sold for ₹103.81 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹95.07 a litre on Monday, both up 40 paise from their previous levels
New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have raised petrol and diesel prices 12 times in the past two weeks. In Delhi, petrol was sold for ₹103.81 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹95.07 a litre on Monday, both up 40 paise from their previous levels.
With the latest price hike, both the transport fuels have increased ₹8.40 per litre since the daily price revision of retail fuels resumed on 22 March, after a hiatus of over four months.
Experts believe the staggered increase in transport fuel prices is here to stay as the oil marketing companies need to make up for their under-recoveries as retail prices were stagnant since November although oil prices surged to multi-year highs amid supply concerns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Crude oil prices were volatile in early trade today and see-sawed between gains and losses. Around 9.50 am, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $104.56, higher by 0.16% from its previous close of $104.39 per barrel. The June contract touched an intra-day of $102.89 per barrel.
Experts believe that the crude prices may ease in the week ahead, as the members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in a meeting on Friday decided to join the US in releasing more stocks from their emergency reserves.
"The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries agreed on Friday to a new release of oil from emergency reserves in response to the market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underscoring their strong and unified commitment to stabilizing global energy markets," IEA said in a statement.
The details of the new emergency stock release will be made public in the coming week The agreement follows the previous action taken by IEA Member Countries, announced last month, to which they pledged a total of 62.7 million barrels.
