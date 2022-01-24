Oil rises on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East

Oil prices are up more than 10% this year on the concerns over tightening supplies,

2 min read . 05:43 PM IST

Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Reuters

Brent crude rose 33 cents to $88.22 a barrel and US WTI crude gained 24 cents to $85.38 on worries about supply disruption amid concerns about Russia-Ukraine discord and rising tensions in the Middle East, which could make an already tight market even tighter