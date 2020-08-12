Oil rises toward 5-month high on shrinking US stockpiles

Oil has battled its 200-day moving average for the last week, with prices kept in check amid ongoing uncertainty over the trajectory of the demand recovery from the pandemic. At the same time, OPEC+ is adding barrels back to the market, though the U.S. picture is more uncertain. The Energy Information Administration revised down its production forecast for this year on Tuesday and American crude that had been stored at sea for 100 days is now sailing to Asia as demand recovers.