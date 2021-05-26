Oil dipped below $66 a barrel in New York as investors assessed prospects for more crude supply flowing from Iran.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 0.7%, reversing an earlier gain. Crude has fluctuated as traders weigh the likelihood of an Iranian deal against signs of buoyant demand. Meanwhile, an industry report showed a decline in US crude and fuel inventories ahead of the summer driving season.

World powers are conducting their fifth round of talks to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that could pave the way for a lifting of sanctions. That may unleash a flood of Iranian barrels stashed on tankers at sea.

Yet prices have been supported in recent days by indications of healthy demand in the US, China and Europe, despite parts of Asia facing a comeback of Covid-19. A key gauge in the American physical market is signaling that traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch ahead of the busy summer driving season.

“The fact is that price levels still remain well within reach of the $70 mark," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. “Global optimism over the coming strong summer demand is overwhelming."

The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by almost 2 million barrels last week, while crude inventories slid by 439,000 barrels, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.

