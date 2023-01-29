Oil-exporting Colombia says no to oil exploration6 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- President Gustavo Petro says climate change threatens mankind, economists say oil is critical for growth
With global demand for oil surging and many countries trying to increase production, Colombia is rolling back its petroleum industry.
