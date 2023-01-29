Oil-exporting Colombia says no to oil exploration

He likened Mr. Petro’s approach to the war on drugs in South America, which over the years has prioritized destroying the supply of cocaine and the crop used to make it over reducing demand. U.N. figures show that when cocaine production falls in one country, another takes up the slack. “It’s irrational for Colombia to not explore or produce oil because as long as the demand is there it will be produced by Brazil or Venezuela or someone else," Mr. Monaldi said.